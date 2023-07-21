Charles Mcwherter Sells 21,749 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84.

On Thursday, May 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

