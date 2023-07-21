Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Argus

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

