Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

