Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

