Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 595 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

