Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

CQP opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after buying an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 387,442 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $9,250,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

