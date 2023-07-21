Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

