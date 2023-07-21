Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,133.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,291.63 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,073.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,803.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

