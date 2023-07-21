Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.60

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 9,366 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
Christie Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The company has a market cap of £39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Christie Group Increases Dividend
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
