Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.60

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 9,366 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Christie Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The company has a market cap of £39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Christie Group Increases Dividend

Christie Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.