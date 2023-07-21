Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $173,638.88 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $173,638.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.