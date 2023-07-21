Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

