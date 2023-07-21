Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.