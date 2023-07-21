Citigroup Boosts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $43,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

