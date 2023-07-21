Citigroup Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $267.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.66.

Shares of ENPH opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.97. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

