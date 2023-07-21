Citigroup Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $188,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $64,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,706 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

