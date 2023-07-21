Citigroup Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $130.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $135.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 69.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Polaris by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

