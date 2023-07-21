Citigroup Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $429.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.75.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $263.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average is $293.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.