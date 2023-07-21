CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.93. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 78,582 shares trading hands.

CK Hutchison Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

