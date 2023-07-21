ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases $904,145.95 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $904,145.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,336,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,321,896.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $31.26 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,354,000,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

