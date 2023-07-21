Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $100.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares during the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

