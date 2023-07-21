Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $100.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.08.
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
