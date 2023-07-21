Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,083,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,218.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Down 7.5 %

NET opened at $67.23 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

