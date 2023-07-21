CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after buying an additional 3,803,258 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 124,325 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.55 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

