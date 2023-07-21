Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.08.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
