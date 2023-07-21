Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 175,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

