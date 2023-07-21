Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $145.00 at Compass Point

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Compass Point from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,381 shares of company stock worth $32,714,430 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

