Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 621,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $75.96 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

