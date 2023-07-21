Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

