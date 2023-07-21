Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COMP. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

