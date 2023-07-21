Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ED. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

NYSE ED opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

