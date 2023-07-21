Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $269.17 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $269.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

