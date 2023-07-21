Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.