Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
NYSE:CW opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.28 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.
Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright
In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.60.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
