DA Davidson Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $412.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.93.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $404.14 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.73 and a 200 day moving average of $360.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after purchasing an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

