Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 346,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,349.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

DNMR opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.79.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

