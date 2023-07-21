Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $172.82.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,190,315. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

