DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.03. DarioHealth shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 47,540 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
DarioHealth Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DarioHealth
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage platform; and Dario blood glucose monitoring system.
