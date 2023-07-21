DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.03. DarioHealth shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 47,540 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

DarioHealth Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage platform; and Dario blood glucose monitoring system.

See Also

