DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

