DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 324 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LCII opened at $133.53 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

