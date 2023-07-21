DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after buying an additional 194,890 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.39.

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $117.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.