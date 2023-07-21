DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TYG opened at $30.55 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

