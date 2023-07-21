DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,830,000 after buying an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.54 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

