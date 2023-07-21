DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

SBH opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

