DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

RNP opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

