DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

