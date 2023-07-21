DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,402 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.23 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

