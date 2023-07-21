DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 40,990 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 298.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MUFG opened at $7.71 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

