DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 421 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

