DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 979 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1342 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

