DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Shares in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.60.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
