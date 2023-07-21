DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $971.19 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

